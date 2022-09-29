AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 69 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 933 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and 35 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,947 cases, 773 deaths and 38,728 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported seven new COVID-19 cases and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,432 cases, 535 deaths and 41,410 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 487 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.15% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 930;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 809;
Available staffed hospital beds: 189;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 153.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|429
|10
|Beaver
|1,120
|9
|Briscoe
|372
|8
|Carson
|1,146
|37
|Castro
|2,050
|48
|Childress
|2,648
|34
|Cimarron
|669
|2
|Collingsworth
|535
|16
|Cottle
|303
|9
|Curry
|14,473
|231
|Dallam
|1,765
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,192
|116
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,298
|132
|Hall
|956
|24
|Hardeman
|533
|20
|Hansford
|715
|30
|Hartley
|1,045
|3
|Hemphill
|1,119
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,786
|138
|Lipscomb
|569
|17
|Moore
|3,929
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,177
|49
|Oldham
|332
|6
|Parmer
|1,529
|53
|Potter
|39,947
|773
|Quay
|2,373
|68
|Randall
|42,432
|535
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,822
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,325
|34
|Texas
|6,544
|39
|Union
|861
|19
|Wheeler
|976
|24
|TOTAL
|153,979
|2,802