AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 271 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported five new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 112 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,719 cases, 687 deaths, and 34,587 recoveries.

Randall County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 159 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,190 cases, 470 deaths and 37,274 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.25% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 43;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 23;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 15;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,011;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 893;

Available staffed hospital beds: 187;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 136.