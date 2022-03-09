AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 111 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported six new cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,741 cases, 690 deaths, and 34,671 recoveries.

Randall County reported seven new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 60 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,211 cases, 473 deaths and 37,375 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.12% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 25;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 16;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 9;

Total staffed hospital beds: 995;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 872;

Available staffed hospital beds: 159;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 139.