AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 111 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported six new cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,741 cases, 690 deaths, and 34,671 recoveries.

Randall County reported seven new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 60 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,211 cases, 473 deaths and 37,375 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.12% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 25;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 16;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 9;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 995;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 872;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 159;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 139.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3349
Beaver9499
Briscoe3288
Carson1,06334
Castro1,78346
Childress2,45329
Cimarron5622
Collingsworth49016
Cottle2549
Curry12,503180
Dallam1,71240
Deaf Smith3,567111
Donley44824
Gray4,125122
Hall85622
Hardeman49819
Hansford63729
Hartley1,0253
Hemphill1,0487
Hutchinson5,345133
Lipscomb51716
Moore3,701110
Ochiltree1,85748
Oldham3036
Parmer1,42452
Potter35,741690
Quay1,97549
Randall38,211473
Roberts1462
Roosevelt4,96992
Sherman36616
Swisher1,24833
Texas5,95739
Union77715
Wheeler91821
TOTAL138,0902,514