AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 212 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,269 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 114 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 37,857 cases, 764 deaths and 35,939 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,154 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 98 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40,395 cases, 526 deaths and 38,754 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,115 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.47% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 30;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;

Total staffed hospital beds: 918;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 798;

Available staffed hospital beds: 184;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 148.