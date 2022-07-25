AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 212 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,269 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 114 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 37,857 cases, 764 deaths and 35,939 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,154 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 98 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40,395 cases, 526 deaths and 38,754 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,115 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.47% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 30;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;
Total staffed hospital beds: 918;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 798;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 148.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|402
|10
|Beaver
|1,025
|9
|Briscoe
|354
|8
|Carson
|1,112
|37
|Castro
|1,917
|47
|Childress
|2,582
|34
|Cimarron
|604
|2
|Collingsworth
|509
|16
|Cottle
|292
|9
|Curry
|13,697
|219
|Dallam
|1,751
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,919
|115
|Donley
|468
|26
|Gray
|4,215
|126
|Hall
|914
|24
|Hardeman
|511
|19
|Hansford
|697
|29
|Hartley
|1,037
|3
|Hemphill
|1,095
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,611
|136
|Lipscomb
|565
|17
|Moore
|3,874
|112
|Ochiltree
|2,127
|48
|Oldham
|319
|6
|Parmer
|1,502
|53
|Potter
|37,857
|764
|Quay
|2,195
|64
|Randall
|40,395
|526
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,343
|106
|Sherman
|370
|16
|Swisher
|1,288
|34
|Texas
|6,219
|39
|Union
|832
|17
|Wheeler
|949
|23
|TOTAL
|146,698
|2,744