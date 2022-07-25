AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 212 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,269 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 114 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 37,857 cases, 764 deaths and 35,939 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,154 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 98 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40,395 cases, 526 deaths and 38,754 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,115 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.47% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 30;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;
Total staffed hospital beds: 918;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 798;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 148.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong40210
Beaver1,0259
Briscoe3548
Carson1,11237
Castro1,91747
Childress2,58234
Cimarron6042
Collingsworth50916
Cottle2929
Curry13,697219
Dallam1,75141
Deaf Smith3,919115
Donley46826
Gray4,215126
Hall91424
Hardeman51119
Hansford69729
Hartley1,0373
Hemphill1,0957
Hutchinson5,611136
Lipscomb56517
Moore3,874112
Ochiltree2,12748
Oldham3196
Parmer1,50253
Potter37,857764
Quay2,19564
Randall40,395526
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,343106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,28834
Texas6,21939
Union83217
Wheeler94923
TOTAL146,6982,744