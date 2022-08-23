AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,960 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and 25 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,110 cases, 770 deaths and 37,349 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 991 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,570 cases, 531 deaths and 40,070 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 969 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 902;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 785;
Available staffed hospital beds: 194;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 139.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|419
|10
|Beaver
|1,065
|9
|Briscoe
|361
|8
|Carson
|1,137
|37
|Castro
|1,987
|48
|Childress
|2,616
|34
|Cimarron
|627
|2
|Collingsworth
|522
|16
|Cottle
|299
|9
|Curry
|14,212
|224
|Dallam
|1,764
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,106
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,272
|131
|Hall
|930
|24
|Hardeman
|519
|20
|Hansford
|711
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,101
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,707
|137
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,910
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,163
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,520
|53
|Potter
|39,110
|770
|Quay
|2,312
|67
|Randall
|41,570
|531
|Roberts
|155
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,699
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,306
|34
|Texas
|6,386
|39
|Union
|854
|17
|Wheeler
|968
|22
|TOTAL
|151,091
|2,775