AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,960 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and 25 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,110 cases, 770 deaths and 37,349 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 991 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,570 cases, 531 deaths and 40,070 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 969 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 902;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 785;

Available staffed hospital beds: 194;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 139.