AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,960 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and 25 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,110 cases, 770 deaths and 37,349 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 991 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,570 cases, 531 deaths and 40,070 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 969 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 902;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 785;
Available staffed hospital beds: 194;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 139.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong41910
Beaver1,0659
Briscoe3618
Carson1,13737
Castro1,98748
Childress2,61634
Cimarron6272
Collingsworth52216
Cottle2999
Curry14,212224
Dallam1,76443
Deaf Smith4,106115
Donley47226
Gray4,272131
Hall93024
Hardeman51920
Hansford71130
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1017
Hutchinson5,707137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,910113
Ochiltree2,16348
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52053
Potter39,110770
Quay2,31267
Randall41,570531
Roberts1552
Roosevelt5,699107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,30634
Texas6,38639
Union85417
Wheeler96822
TOTAL151,0912,775