Amarillo area reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 272 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 272 recoveries, according to Monday’s COVID-19 report card.

Potter County reported 561 new cases of COVID-19 and 152 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 32,539 cases, 631 deaths, and 26,379 recoveries.

Randall County reported 712 new cases of COVID-19 and 120 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,511 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,755 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 25.7% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 248;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 149;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 97;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 86;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 63;

Total staffed hospital beds: 965;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 853;

Available staffed hospital beds: 141;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 122.