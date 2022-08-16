AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 62 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,141 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and 24 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,810 cases, 769 deaths and 36,951 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,090 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and 38 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,284 cases, 530 deaths and 39,703 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,051 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 903;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 791;
Available staffed hospital beds: 193;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong41810
Beaver1,0589
Briscoe3598
Carson1,13337
Castro1,96548
Childress2,61434
Cimarron6252
Collingsworth52116
Cottle2999
Curry14,078221
Dallam1,76442
Deaf Smith4,083114
Donley47226
Gray4,264130
Hall92624
Hardeman51920
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1007
Hutchinson5,697137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,903113
Ochiltree2,16048
Oldham3256
Parmer1,51753
Potter38,810769
Quay2,29265
Randall41,284530
Roberts1542
Roosevelt5,619106
Sherman37116
Swisher1,30534
Texas6,34339
Union85117
Wheeler96822
TOTAL150,1122,763