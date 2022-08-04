AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 70 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,351 cases, 767 deaths and 36,374 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,210 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 61 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.852 cases, 529 deaths and 39,114 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,209 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.6% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 890;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 781;
Available staffed hospital beds: 174;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 134.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|408
|10
|Beaver
|1,050
|9
|Briscoe
|357
|8
|Carson
|1,119
|37
|Castro
|1,939
|47
|Childress
|2,603
|34
|Cimarron
|614
|2
|Collingsworth
|510
|16
|Cottle
|295
|9
|Curry
|13,907
|221
|Dallam
|1,759
|42
|Deaf Smith
|4,015
|115
|Donley
|470
|26
|Gray
|4,240
|128
|Hall
|922
|24
|Hardeman
|514
|19
|Hansford
|706
|29
|Hartley
|1,041
|3
|Hemphill
|1,096
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,654
|136
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,888
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,147
|48
|Oldham
|323
|6
|Parmer
|1,508
|53
|Potter
|38,351
|767
|Quay
|2,242
|64
|Randall
|40,852
|529
|Roberts
|153
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,508
|106
|Sherman
|370
|16
|Swisher
|1,297
|34
|Texas
|6,307
|39
|Union
|842
|17
|Wheeler
|958
|23
|TOTAL
|148,531
|2,756