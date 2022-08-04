AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 70 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,351 cases, 767 deaths and 36,374 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,210 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 61 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.852 cases, 529 deaths and 39,114 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,209 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.6% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 890;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 781;
Available staffed hospital beds: 174;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 134.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong40810
Beaver1,0509
Briscoe3578
Carson1,11937
Castro1,93947
Childress2,60334
Cimarron6142
Collingsworth51016
Cottle2959
Curry13,907221
Dallam1,75942
Deaf Smith4,015115
Donley47026
Gray4,240128
Hall92224
Hardeman51419
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0413
Hemphill1,0967
Hutchinson5,654136
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,888113
Ochiltree2,14748
Oldham3236
Parmer1,50853
Potter38,351767
Quay2,24264
Randall40,852529
Roberts1532
Roosevelt5,508106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,29734
Texas6,30739
Union84217
Wheeler95823
TOTAL148,5312,756