AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 70 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,351 cases, 767 deaths and 36,374 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,210 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 61 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.852 cases, 529 deaths and 39,114 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,209 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.6% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 890;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 781;

Available staffed hospital beds: 174;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 134.