AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 124 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 58 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,355 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 33 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,715 cases, 761 deaths and 35,750 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,204 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and 23 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40,253 cases, 525 deaths and 38,577 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,151 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.45% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 40;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 11;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 5;
Total staffed hospital beds: 899;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 784;
Available staffed hospital beds: 163;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong39610
Beaver1,0109
Briscoe3518
Carson1,10537
Castro1,87447
Childress2,56734
Cimarron5942
Collingsworth50516
Cottle2869
Curry13,650218
Dallam1,74841
Deaf Smith3,906115
Donley46726
Gray4,209126
Hall90524
Hardeman51119
Hansford68629
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0927
Hutchinson5,558136
Lipscomb56417
Moore3,866112
Ochiltree2,11648
Oldham3196
Parmer1,50053
Potter37,715761
Quay2,18764
Randall40,253525
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,303100
Sherman37016
Swisher1,28534
Texas6,16339
Union83217
Wheeler94723
TOTAL146,0272,734