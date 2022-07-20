AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 124 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 58 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,355 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 33 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,715 cases, 761 deaths and 35,750 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,204 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and 23 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40,253 cases, 525 deaths and 38,577 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,151 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.45% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 40;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 11;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 5;
Total staffed hospital beds: 899;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 784;
Available staffed hospital beds: 163;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|396
|10
|Beaver
|1,010
|9
|Briscoe
|351
|8
|Carson
|1,105
|37
|Castro
|1,874
|47
|Childress
|2,567
|34
|Cimarron
|594
|2
|Collingsworth
|505
|16
|Cottle
|286
|9
|Curry
|13,650
|218
|Dallam
|1,748
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,906
|115
|Donley
|467
|26
|Gray
|4,209
|126
|Hall
|905
|24
|Hardeman
|511
|19
|Hansford
|686
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,092
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,558
|136
|Lipscomb
|564
|17
|Moore
|3,866
|112
|Ochiltree
|2,116
|48
|Oldham
|319
|6
|Parmer
|1,500
|53
|Potter
|37,715
|761
|Quay
|2,187
|64
|Randall
|40,253
|525
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,303
|100
|Sherman
|370
|16
|Swisher
|1,285
|34
|Texas
|6,163
|39
|Union
|832
|17
|Wheeler
|947
|23
|TOTAL
|146,027
|2,734