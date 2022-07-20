AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 124 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 58 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,355 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 33 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,715 cases, 761 deaths and 35,750 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,204 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and 23 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40,253 cases, 525 deaths and 38,577 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,151 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.45% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 40;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 28;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 11;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 5;

Total staffed hospital beds: 899;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 784;

Available staffed hospital beds: 163;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.