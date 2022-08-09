AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 123 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 63 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,326 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,546 cases, 768 deaths and 36,623 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,155 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,050 cases, 530 deaths and 39,349 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,171 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.99% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 35;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 31;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 877;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 768;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 139.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong41310
Beaver1,0509
Briscoe3598
Carson1,12537
Castro1,95347
Childress2,61234
Cimarron6142
Collingsworth51916
Cottle2989
Curry13,971221
Dallam1,76243
Deaf Smith4,052115
Donley47226
Gray4,256129
Hall92424
Hardeman51519
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0423
Hemphill1,0997
Hutchinson5,674137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,898113
Ochiltree2,15848
Oldham3246
Parmer1,51353
Potter38,546768
Quay2,25164
Randall41,050530
Roberts1542
Roosevelt5,538106
Sherman37116
Swisher1,30134
Texas6,30739
Union84617
Wheeler96723
TOTAL149,2062,761