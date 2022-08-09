AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 123 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 63 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,326 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,546 cases, 768 deaths and 36,623 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,155 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,050 cases, 530 deaths and 39,349 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,171 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.99% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 35;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 31;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 877;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 768;

Available staffed hospital beds: 184;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 139.