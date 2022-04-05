AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and eight recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new COVID-19 cases and one recovery. This brings the county’s total to 35,794 cases, 723 deaths, and 35,020 recoveries.

Randall County reported eight new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and seven recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,327 cases, 499 deaths and 37,776 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.09% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 11;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,007;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 879;

Available staffed hospital beds: 179;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 133.