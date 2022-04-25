AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 12 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,843 cases, 752 deaths, and 35,045 recoveries.

Randall County reported two new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,393 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,833 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.31% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 3;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 980;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;

Available staffed hospital beds: 226;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 17;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 139.