AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 67 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and 27 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 37,028 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,468 recoveries.

Randall County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 40 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,564 cases, 522 deaths, and 38,224 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.17% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 883;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 758;
Available staffed hospital beds: 190;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 134.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong37810
Beaver9979
Briscoe3478
Carson1,09637
Castro1,85547
Childress2,52834
Cimarron5912
Collingsworth50016
Cottle2779
Curry13,399210
Dallam1,74540
Deaf Smith3,853113
Donley46526
Gray4,183126
Hall89424
Hardeman50519
Hansford66829
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0887
Hutchinson5,514136
Lipscomb55817
Moore3,849111
Ochiltree2,09348
Oldham3176
Parmer1,49052
Potter37,028759
Quay2,11058
Randall39,564522
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,17998
Sherman36916
Swisher1,27734
Texas6,12539
Union82017
Wheeler93623
TOTAL143,7852,707