AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 67 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and 27 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 37,028 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,468 recoveries.

Randall County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 40 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,564 cases, 522 deaths, and 38,224 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.17% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 28;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 883;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 758;

Available staffed hospital beds: 190;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 134.