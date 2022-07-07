AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 67 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and 27 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 37,028 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,468 recoveries.
Randall County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 40 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,564 cases, 522 deaths, and 38,224 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.17% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 883;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 758;
Available staffed hospital beds: 190;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 134.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|378
|10
|Beaver
|997
|9
|Briscoe
|347
|8
|Carson
|1,096
|37
|Castro
|1,855
|47
|Childress
|2,528
|34
|Cimarron
|591
|2
|Collingsworth
|500
|16
|Cottle
|277
|9
|Curry
|13,399
|210
|Dallam
|1,745
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,853
|113
|Donley
|465
|26
|Gray
|4,183
|126
|Hall
|894
|24
|Hardeman
|505
|19
|Hansford
|668
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,088
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,514
|136
|Lipscomb
|558
|17
|Moore
|3,849
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,093
|48
|Oldham
|317
|6
|Parmer
|1,490
|52
|Potter
|37,028
|759
|Quay
|2,110
|58
|Randall
|39,564
|522
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,179
|98
|Sherman
|369
|16
|Swisher
|1,277
|34
|Texas
|6,125
|39
|Union
|820
|17
|Wheeler
|936
|23
|TOTAL
|143,785
|2,707