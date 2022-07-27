AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 115 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 96 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,439 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and 41 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,025 cases, 764 deaths and 35,992 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,269 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 55 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40.531 cases, 526 deaths and 38,835 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,170 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 52;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 40;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 9;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;
Total staffed hospital beds: 886;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 766;
Available staffed hospital beds: 158;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|402
|10
|Beaver
|1,025
|9
|Briscoe
|354
|8
|Carson
|1,114
|37
|Castro
|1,918
|47
|Childress
|2,589
|34
|Cimarron
|604
|2
|Collingsworth
|510
|16
|Cottle
|293
|9
|Curry
|13,768
|220
|Dallam
|1,751
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,920
|115
|Donley
|468
|26
|Gray
|4,221
|127
|Hall
|914
|24
|Hardeman
|511
|19
|Hansford
|701
|29
|Hartley
|1,037
|3
|Hemphill
|1,096
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,614
|136
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,874
|112
|Ochiltree
|2,135
|48
|Oldham
|320
|6
|Parmer
|1,502
|53
|Potter
|38,025
|764
|Quay
|2,209
|64
|Randall
|40,531
|526
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,405
|106
|Sherman
|370
|16
|Swisher
|1,290
|34
|Texas
|6,219
|39
|Union
|834
|17
|Wheeler
|951
|23
|TOTAL
|147,192
|2,746