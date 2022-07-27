AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 115 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 96 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,439 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and 41 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,025 cases, 764 deaths and 35,992 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,269 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 55 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40.531 cases, 526 deaths and 38,835 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,170 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 52;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 40;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 9;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;

Total staffed hospital beds: 886;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 766;

Available staffed hospital beds: 158;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 146.