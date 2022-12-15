AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 53 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,564 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and 19 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 41,168 cases, 776 deaths, and 39,631 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 761 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 43,830 cases, 538 deaths, and 42,489 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 803 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.92% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,047;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 932;
Available staffed hospital beds: 222;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 146.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43510
Beaver1,1379
Briscoe4038
Carson1,16637
Castro2,09448
Childress2,69634
Cimarron6772
Collingsworth54316
Cottle3159
Curry14,876233
Dallam1,76944
Deaf Smith4,287116
Donley48626
Gray4,350133
Hall97524
Hardeman55721
Hansford72530
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1718
Hutchinson5,924146
Lipscomb57817
Moore3,995114
Ochiltree2,18549
Oldham3356
Parmer1,53653
Potter41,168776
Quay2,47669
Randall43,830538
Roberts1572
Roosevelt5,994109
Sherman37616
Swisher1,34334
Texas6,65039
Union92420
Wheeler99923
TOTAL158,1782,822