AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 308 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,266 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 165 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,483 cases, 768 deaths and 36,597 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,118 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 143 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40,990 cases, 530 deaths and 39,312 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,148 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.83% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 35;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 913;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 804;
Available staffed hospital beds: 191;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 136.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|412
|10
|Beaver
|1,050
|9
|Briscoe
|358
|8
|Carson
|1,125
|37
|Castro
|1,953
|47
|Childress
|2,612
|34
|Cimarron
|614
|2
|Collingsworth
|519
|16
|Cottle
|296
|9
|Curry
|13,971
|221
|Dallam
|1,762
|42
|Deaf Smith
|4,042
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,255
|129
|Hall
|924
|24
|Hardeman
|515
|19
|Hansford
|706
|29
|Hartley
|1,042
|3
|Hemphill
|1,099
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,674
|137
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,896
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,158
|48
|Oldham
|324
|6
|Parmer
|1,509
|53
|Potter
|38,483
|768
|Quay
|2,251
|64
|Randall
|40,990
|530
|Roberts
|154
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,538
|106
|Sherman
|370
|16
|Swisher
|1,301
|34
|Texas
|6,307
|39
|Union
|846
|17
|Wheeler
|966
|23
|TOTAL
|149,060
|2,760