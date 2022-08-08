AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 308 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,266 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 165 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,483 cases, 768 deaths and 36,597 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,118 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 143 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40,990 cases, 530 deaths and 39,312 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,148 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.83% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 35;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 28;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 913;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 804;

Available staffed hospital beds: 191;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 136.