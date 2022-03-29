AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and four recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 35,782 cases, 718 deaths, and 34,996 recoveries.

Randall County reported seven new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and four recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,309 cases, 491 deaths and 37,748 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 7;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 917;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 798;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 136.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3389
Beaver9639
Briscoe3368
Carson1,07134
Castro1,79347
Childress2,46531
Cimarron5742
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2549
Curry12,545184
Dallam1,73141
Deaf Smith3,751111
Donley45226
Gray4,140124
Hall86223
Hardeman49819
Hansford64329
Hartley1,0343
Hemphill1,0747
Hutchinson5,371135
Lipscomb55416
Moore3,728110
Ochiltree2,06148
Oldham3106
Parmer1,45752
Potter35,782718
Quay1,99149
Randall38,309491
Roberts1482
Roosevelt4,98792
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25334
Texas5,98139
Union78015
Wheeler92323
TOTAL139,0202,574