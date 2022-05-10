AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,880 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,064 recoveries.

Randall County reported five new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,424 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,863 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 975;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 845;

Available staffed hospital beds: 189;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 9;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 133.