AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,880 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,064 recoveries.
Randall County reported five new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,424 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,863 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 975;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 845;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 189;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 9;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
- Available ventilators: 133.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|361
|9
|Beaver
|968
|9
|Briscoe
|340
|8
|Carson
|1,078
|36
|Castro
|1,802
|47
|Childress
|2,473
|33
|Cimarron
|565
|2
|Collingsworth
|494
|16
|Cottle
|271
|9
|Curry
|12,772
|196
|Dallam
|1,735
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,762
|111
|Donley
|460
|26
|Gray
|4,153
|125
|Hall
|871
|23
|Hardeman
|499
|19
|Hansford
|647
|29
|Hartley
|1,035
|3
|Hemphill
|1,075
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,396
|135
|Lipscomb
|556
|15
|Moore
|3,739
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,066
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,465
|52
|Potter
|35,880
|753
|Quay
|2,004
|54
|Randall
|38,424
|517
|Roberts
|148
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,019
|97
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,258
|34
|Texas
|5,992
|39
|Union
|786
|16
|Wheeler
|926
|23
|TOTAL
|139,699
|2,667