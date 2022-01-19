Amarillo area reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 159 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 1,093 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths, and 159 recoveries, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.

Potter County reported 548 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths, and 56 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 31,231 cases, 630 deaths, and 26,094 recoveries.

Randall County reported 545 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 32,789 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,488 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 24.14%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 232;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 127;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 99;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 6;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 27;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 59;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 961;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 144;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 124.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong2988
Beaver7889
Briscoe2748
Carson92430
Castro1,54045
Childress2,09725
Cimarron4732
Collingsworth42513
Cottle2409
Curry9,948146
Dallam1,47934
Deaf Smith3,135103
Donley38420
Gray3,779106
Hall70518
Hardeman47114
Hansford55827
Hartley9013
Hemphill8963
Hutchinson4,746118
Lipscomb47113
Moore3,304100
Ochiltree1,62839
Oldham2786
Parmer1,29245
Potter31,231630
Quay1,72634
Randall32,789412
Roberts1321
Roosevelt3,98184
Sherman33916
Swisher1,16328
Texas5,21039
Union61212
Wheeler87115
TOTAL119,8612,217

