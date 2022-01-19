Amarillo area reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 159 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 1,093 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths, and 159 recoveries, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.

Potter County reported 548 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths, and 56 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 31,231 cases, 630 deaths, and 26,094 recoveries.

Randall County reported 545 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 32,789 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,488 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 24.14%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 232;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 127;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 99;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 27;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 59;

Total staffed hospital beds: 961;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;

Available staffed hospital beds: 144;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 124.