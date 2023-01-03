AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 109 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 268 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,465 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 108 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,555 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,094 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 683 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and 160 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 44,313 cases, 540 deaths, and 42,991 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 782 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.48% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 15;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;
Available staffed hospital beds: 218;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43710
Beaver1,1429
Briscoe4158
Carson1,17237
Castro2,12148
Childress2,73634
Cimarron6842
Collingsworth54816
Cottle3209
Curry14,994233
Dallam1,77643
Deaf Smith4,321116
Donley49126
Gray4,367133
Hall98324
Hardeman55721
Hansford72630
Hartley1,0493
Hemphill1,1878
Hutchinson5,953146
Lipscomb58817
Moore4,023115
Ochiltree2,21249
Oldham3386
Parmer1,53753
Potter41,555778
Quay2,49770
Randall44,313540
Roberts1602
Roosevelt6,055109
Sherman37716
Swisher1,34734
Texas6,69839
Union92520
Wheeler1,00624
TOTAL159,6102,828