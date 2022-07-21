AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 84 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,379 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and 41 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 37,772 cases, 761 deaths and 35,791 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,220 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and 43 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40,304 cases, 525 deaths and 38,620 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,159 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.63% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 42;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 9;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 5;
Total staffed hospital beds: 907;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 792;
Available staffed hospital beds: 183;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong39710
Beaver1,0259
Briscoe3548
Carson1,10737
Castro1,89547
Childress2,57034
Cimarron6042
Collingsworth50516
Cottle2909
Curry13,650218
Dallam1,74940
Deaf Smith3,911115
Donley46726
Gray4,211126
Hall91024
Hardeman51119
Hansford69129
Hartley1,0373
Hemphill1,0937
Hutchinson5,600136
Lipscomb56517
Moore3,867112
Ochiltree2,11948
Oldham3196
Parmer1,50153
Potter37,772761
Quay2,18764
Randall40,304525
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,303101
Sherman37016
Swisher1,28634
Texas6,21939
Union83217
Wheeler94723
TOTAL146,3192,733