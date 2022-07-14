AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 66 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 37,407 cases, 760 deaths and 35,612 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,035 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and 49 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,922 cases, 523 deaths and 38,431 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 968 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 942;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 817;

Available staffed hospital beds: 168;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 132.