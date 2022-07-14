AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 66 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 37,407 cases, 760 deaths and 35,612 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,035 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and 49 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,922 cases, 523 deaths and 38,431 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 968 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 942;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 817;
Available staffed hospital beds: 168;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 132.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|388
|10
|Beaver
|1,010
|9
|Briscoe
|349
|8
|Carson
|1,101
|37
|Castro
|1,873
|47
|Childress
|2,549
|34
|Cimarron
|594
|2
|Collingsworth
|503
|16
|Cottle
|284
|9
|Curry
|13,527
|212
|Dallam
|1,747
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,892
|114
|Donley
|466
|26
|Gray
|4,199
|126
|Hall
|900
|24
|Hardeman
|509
|19
|Hansford
|671
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,091
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,550
|136
|Lipscomb
|562
|17
|Moore
|3,857
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,104
|48
|Oldham
|318
|6
|Parmer
|1,497
|53
|Potter
|37,407
|760
|Quay
|2,150
|59
|Randall
|39,922
|523
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,241
|98
|Sherman
|369
|16
|Swisher
|1,285
|34
|Texas
|6,163
|39
|Union
|828
|17
|Wheeler
|942
|23
|TOTAL
|144,935
|2,715