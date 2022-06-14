AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to reports from MyHighPlains.com, this is the biggest single-day increase this month. As of Tuesday, there are 679 active cases in the two counties, compared to 111 active cases of COVID-19 one month ago.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and two COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,265 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,160 recoveries.

Randall County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery on Tuesday. The county’s total is 38,796 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,945 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.57% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 953;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;
Available staffed hospital beds: 212;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 142.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36510
Beaver9819
Briscoe3418
Carson1,08536
Castro1,81847
Childress2,47934
Cimarron5712
Collingsworth49716
Cottle2739
Curry13,093207
Dallam1,74040
Deaf Smith3,789112
Donley46126
Gray4,168126
Hall88324
Hardeman50019
Hansford65229
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0777
Hutchinson5,427136
Lipscomb55615
Moore3,806111
Ochiltree2,07448
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46852
Potter36,265759
Quay2,08058
Randall38,796518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,11798
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26434
Texas6,01639
Union80416
Wheeler92922
TOTAL141,2402,694