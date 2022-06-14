AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to reports from MyHighPlains.com, this is the biggest single-day increase this month. As of Tuesday, there are 679 active cases in the two counties, compared to 111 active cases of COVID-19 one month ago.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and two COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,265 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,160 recoveries.
Randall County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery on Tuesday. The county’s total is 38,796 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,945 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.57% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 953;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;
Available staffed hospital beds: 212;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 142.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|365
|10
|Beaver
|981
|9
|Briscoe
|341
|8
|Carson
|1,085
|36
|Castro
|1,818
|47
|Childress
|2,479
|34
|Cimarron
|571
|2
|Collingsworth
|497
|16
|Cottle
|273
|9
|Curry
|13,093
|207
|Dallam
|1,740
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,789
|112
|Donley
|461
|26
|Gray
|4,168
|126
|Hall
|883
|24
|Hardeman
|500
|19
|Hansford
|652
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,077
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,427
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|15
|Moore
|3,806
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,074
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,468
|52
|Potter
|36,265
|759
|Quay
|2,080
|58
|Randall
|38,796
|518
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,117
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,264
|34
|Texas
|6,016
|39
|Union
|804
|16
|Wheeler
|929
|22
|TOTAL
|141,240
|2,694