AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to reports from MyHighPlains.com, this is the biggest single-day increase this month. As of Tuesday, there are 679 active cases in the two counties, compared to 111 active cases of COVID-19 one month ago.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and two COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,265 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,160 recoveries.

Randall County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery on Tuesday. The county’s total is 38,796 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,945 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.57% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 953;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;

Available staffed hospital beds: 212;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 142.