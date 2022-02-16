AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three deaths, and 700 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 270 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,540 cases, 659 deaths, and 31,375 recoveries.

Randall County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 430 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,988 cases, 441 deaths, and 33,488 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 14.42% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 140;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 80;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 57;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 14;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 57;

Total staffed hospital beds: 971;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 857;

Available staffed hospital beds: 148;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 123.