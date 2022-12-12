AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 106 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 95 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,272 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,983 cases, 776 deaths and 39,587 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 620 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 43,619 cases, 538 deaths and 42,429 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 652 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 10;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,028;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 915;

Available staffed hospital beds: 228;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 140.