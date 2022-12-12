AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 106 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 95 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,272 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,983 cases, 776 deaths and 39,587 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 620 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 43,619 cases, 538 deaths and 42,429 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 652 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 10;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,028;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 915;
Available staffed hospital beds: 228;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 140.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43410
Beaver1,1369
Briscoe3998
Carson1,16137
Castro2,08148
Childress2,67534
Cimarron6742
Collingsworth54116
Cottle3109
Curry14,864233
Dallam1,76944
Deaf Smith4,250116
Donley48326
Gray4,339133
Hall96424
Hardeman55221
Hansford72330
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1608
Hutchinson5,907145
Lipscomb57517
Moore3,986114
Ochiltree2,18549
Oldham3356
Parmer1,53453
Potter40,983776
Quay2,47369
Randall43,619538
Roberts1572
Roosevelt5,986109
Sherman37616
Swisher1,33934
Texas6,62739
Union92420
Wheeler99623
TOTAL157,5632,821