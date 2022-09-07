AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 102 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,637 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and 55 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,573 cases, 771 deaths and 37,958 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 844 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 47 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,010 cases, 534 deaths and 40,683 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 793 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.7% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 35;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 957;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 836;
Available staffed hospital beds: 188;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42510
Beaver1,0889
Briscoe3658
Carson1,14437
Castro2,03348
Childress2,62634
Cimarron6632
Collingsworth52716
Cottle3009
Curry14,361229
Dallam1,76444
Deaf Smith4,154115
Donley47326
Gray4,290132
Hall93624
Hardeman52420
Hansford71430
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1087
Hutchinson5,748137
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,921113
Ochiltree2,17448
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52653
Potter39,573771
Quay2,34467
Randall42,010534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,757107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31334
Texas6,46139
Union85619
Wheeler97022
TOTAL152,7632,788