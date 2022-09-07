AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 102 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,637 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and 55 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,573 cases, 771 deaths and 37,958 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 844 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 47 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,010 cases, 534 deaths and 40,683 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 793 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.7% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 35;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 957;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 836;

Available staffed hospital beds: 188;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 144.