AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 102 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,637 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and 55 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,573 cases, 771 deaths and 37,958 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 844 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 47 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,010 cases, 534 deaths and 40,683 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 793 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.7% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 35;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 957;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 836;
Available staffed hospital beds: 188;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|425
|10
|Beaver
|1,088
|9
|Briscoe
|365
|8
|Carson
|1,144
|37
|Castro
|2,033
|48
|Childress
|2,626
|34
|Cimarron
|663
|2
|Collingsworth
|527
|16
|Cottle
|300
|9
|Curry
|14,361
|229
|Dallam
|1,764
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,154
|115
|Donley
|473
|26
|Gray
|4,290
|132
|Hall
|936
|24
|Hardeman
|524
|20
|Hansford
|714
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,108
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,748
|137
|Lipscomb
|569
|17
|Moore
|3,921
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,174
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,526
|53
|Potter
|39,573
|771
|Quay
|2,344
|67
|Randall
|42,010
|534
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,757
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,313
|34
|Texas
|6,461
|39
|Union
|856
|19
|Wheeler
|970
|22
|TOTAL
|152,763
|2,788