AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and eight recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and one recovery. This brings the county’s total to 35,788 cases, 721 deaths, and 35,005 recoveries.

Randall County reported eight new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and seven recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,317 cases, 493 deaths and 37,761 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 9;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 910;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 792;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 175;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 136.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9639
Briscoe3368
Carson1,07334
Castro1,79647
Childress2,46531
Cimarron5742
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2559
Curry12,545184
Dallam1,73141
Deaf Smith3,754111
Donley45326
Gray4,141124
Hall86223
Hardeman49819
Hansford64329
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0747
Hutchinson5,373135
Lipscomb55416
Moore3,728110
Ochiltree2,06248
Oldham3116
Parmer1,45952
Potter35,788721
Quay1,99149
Randall38,317493
Roberts1482
Roosevelt4,98792
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25434
Texas5,98139
Union78015
Wheeler92323
TOTAL139,0372,580