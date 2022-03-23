AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 21 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

With Wednesday’s COVID-19 report card, Potter and Randall counties are both reporting under 100 active COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Amarillo Alerts webpage, Potter County is reporting 96 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday and Randall County is reporting 95 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

Potter County reported one COVID-19-related death and nine recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,771 cases, 712 deaths, and 34,963 recoveries.

Randall County reported one new COVID-19 case, two COVID-19-related deaths and 12 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,257 cases, 487 deaths and 37,675 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.73% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 9;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 926;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 807;

Available staffed hospital beds: 196;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 127.