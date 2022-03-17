AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 36 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and 24 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,758 cases, 702 deaths, and 34,905 recoveries.

Randall County reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 12 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,243 cases, 483 deaths and 37,610 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 17;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 8;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 9;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 943;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 824;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 198;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 128.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3369
Beaver9599
Briscoe3348
Carson1,06434
Castro1,79046
Childress2,45831
Cimarron5632
Collingsworth49116
Cottle2549
Curry12,530183
Dallam1,71640
Deaf Smith3,731111
Donley44926
Gray4,128123
Hall85923
Hardeman49819
Hansford64129
Hartley1,0283
Hemphill1,0607
Hutchinson5,351135
Lipscomb54116
Moore3,713110
Ochiltree1,97348
Oldham3056
Parmer1,45052
Potter35,758702
Quay1,98549
Randall38,243483
Roberts1472
Roosevelt4,98192
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25233
Texas5,98339
Union77915
Wheeler91923
TOTAL138,6352,545