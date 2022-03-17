AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 36 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and 24 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,758 cases, 702 deaths, and 34,905 recoveries.

Randall County reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 12 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,243 cases, 483 deaths and 37,610 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 17;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 8;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 9;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;

Total staffed hospital beds: 943;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 824;

Available staffed hospital beds: 198;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 128.