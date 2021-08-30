Amarillo area gains 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 270 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The COVID-19 dashboard for the Amarillo area has shown 200 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, and 270 recoveries form the virus before the release of the City’s daily report card.

Potter County reported 89 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 129 recoveries.

Randall County reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 141 recoveries.

via the COVID-19 Dashboard

The full report card is expected to be released later Monday afternoon.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1707219
Beaver4856473
Briscoe1227183
Carson47817634
Castro810321,089
Childress1,345171,353
Cimarron2732255
Collingsworth2659332
Cottle1537193
Curry6,164895,356
Dallam93991,061
Deaf Smith2,326682,995
Donley23015431
Gray2,319622,605
Hall40615482
Hardeman35312404
Hansford41024958
Hartley6459759
Hemphill5643598
Hutchinson2,194732,578
Lipscomb32312344
Moore2,377772,864
Ochiltree1,122291,222
Oldham1584294
Parmer971351,324
Potter20,30649117,984
Quay72512538
Randall20,11332817,753
Roberts64165
Roosevelt2,355622,015
Sherman21612239
Swisher51819913
Texas3,660353,577
Union27310254
Wheeler55412576
TOTAL74,4351,62273,008
