Amarillo area gains 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 270 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The COVID-19 dashboard for the Amarillo area has shown 200 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, and 270 recoveries form the virus before the release of the City’s daily report card.

Potter County reported 89 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 129 recoveries.

Randall County reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 141 recoveries.

via the COVID-19 Dashboard

The full report card is expected to be released later Monday afternoon.