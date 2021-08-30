Amarillo area gains 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 270 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The COVID-19 dashboard for the Amarillo area has shown 200 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, and 270 recoveries form the virus before the release of the City’s daily report card.
Potter County reported 89 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 129 recoveries.
Randall County reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 141 recoveries.
The full report card is expected to be released later Monday afternoon.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|170
|7
|219
|Beaver
|485
|6
|473
|Briscoe
|122
|7
|183
|Carson
|478
|17
|634
|Castro
|810
|32
|1,089
|Childress
|1,345
|17
|1,353
|Cimarron
|273
|2
|255
|Collingsworth
|265
|9
|332
|Cottle
|153
|7
|193
|Curry
|6,164
|89
|5,356
|Dallam
|939
|9
|1,061
|Deaf Smith
|2,326
|68
|2,995
|Donley
|230
|15
|431
|Gray
|2,319
|62
|2,605
|Hall
|406
|15
|482
|Hardeman
|353
|12
|404
|Hansford
|410
|24
|958
|Hartley
|645
|9
|759
|Hemphill
|564
|3
|598
|Hutchinson
|2,194
|73
|2,578
|Lipscomb
|323
|12
|344
|Moore
|2,377
|77
|2,864
|Ochiltree
|1,122
|29
|1,222
|Oldham
|158
|4
|294
|Parmer
|971
|35
|1,324
|Potter
|20,306
|491
|17,984
|Quay
|725
|12
|538
|Randall
|20,113
|328
|17,753
|Roberts
|64
|1
|65
|Roosevelt
|2,355
|62
|2,015
|Sherman
|216
|12
|239
|Swisher
|518
|19
|913
|Texas
|3,660
|35
|3,577
|Union
|273
|10
|254
|Wheeler
|554
|12
|576
|TOTAL
|74,435
|1,622
|73,008