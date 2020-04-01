ALT Hand Wash Challenge has taken off on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You may have seen it floating around social media. Hundreds in our area are joining in on ALT Hand Wash Challenge.

“I think it’s just brilliant we got a letter in the mail from Snack Pak For Kids about all the donations that they’ve been getting through the alt handwash challenge which is brilliant. and then of course our talent has challenged other people across the state lines,” Jason Crespin, with the Amarillo Little Theater, explained.

The challenge is asking you to sing a song for 20 seconds while washing your hands, and donate 20 dollars to a charity or local business of your choice.

When you post the video use the hashtag #ALTHANDWASHCHALLENGE, this helps to keep track of how far it has pread and it encourages others to join in the fun.

If you don’t have money to spare you can still join in the challenge and spread the word.

