Alpaca helps researchers find virus cure

Tyson, the alpaca, is helping reachers find a vaccine for the coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — An Alpaca named Tyson is helping scientists in Sweden fight the coronavirus.

Tyson, who is twelve and lives in Germany, has been immunized with virus proteins and now researchers are studying antibodies from his blood hoping to find a cure or treatment for COVID-19.

Although the work is at an early stage, scientists say they are hopeful.

More than 6.5-million cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, and labs in several countries are currently working on treatments and vaccines for the virus.

