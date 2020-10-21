Allergies or COVID-19? Breaking down the symptoms

Coronavirus

by: Haley Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

(KPRC/NBC News) – Fall allergy season has arrived.   The symptoms can sometimes be severe, and mistaken for signs of more serious illness, including COVID-19.

While some of the symptoms can be similar, they aren’t the same.  Allergies, for example, won’t cause a fever or the loss of smell associated with coronavirus.

COVID-19, on the other hand, doesn’t typically cause sneezing, one of the main symptoms of allergies.

Still, the respiratory droplets you spread with a sneeze is exactly why you need to wear a mask, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and ENT doctors say masks worn outside can protect you from the particles in the air that contribute to allergies.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2Tdombu

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss