Allergies or COVID-19? Breaking down the symptoms

(KPRC/NBC News) – Fall allergy season has arrived. The symptoms can sometimes be severe, and mistaken for signs of more serious illness, including COVID-19.

While some of the symptoms can be similar, they aren’t the same. Allergies, for example, won’t cause a fever or the loss of smell associated with coronavirus.

COVID-19, on the other hand, doesn’t typically cause sneezing, one of the main symptoms of allergies.

Still, the respiratory droplets you spread with a sneeze is exactly why you need to wear a mask, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and ENT doctors say masks worn outside can protect you from the particles in the air that contribute to allergies.

