All adults are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas: An inside look at the Amarillo Civic Center Walk-in Vaccination Clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of Monday, March 29, all adults are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, in the state of Texas.

Previously, the City of Amarillo announced that this expansion of vaccine availability would include the City’s Walk-in Vaccination Clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center.

For the Pfizer vaccine, people as young as 16 years old qualify as an adult. However, for the Moderna vaccine, that cut-off starts at 18 years old.

Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, explained “As of today, all age groups, over the age of 18, are eligible to receive the vaccine. We’re giving the Moderna vaccine here at the Civic Center Clinic, and so 18 and over are eligible to receive that vaccine.”

So for those interested and wanting the vaccine or just wanting more information about the process, here is an inside look to the Amarillo Civic Center’s Walk-in Vaccination Clinic.

Once arriving, there is an initial screening to make sure people coming in meet the Texas Eligibility Requirements, being primarily the need to be 18 or older.

After this initial screening, people coming through are given a wristband based on which shot they are there for, being either the first or second Moderna shot.

At the following table, Clinic officials then again ensure that people passing through are at least 18 years old and then provide paperwork.

At the next table, the Clinic staff goes over the paperwork with each individual and make sure it is complete. Then they give the individual their vaccination card and direct them to the vaccination room.

In the vaccination room, each individual meets with one of their 30 nurses and go to a private booth to receive a vaccine. The staff then completes the vaccination card, and then direct you to the monitoring room.

Lastly, everyone who has received a vaccination is required to self monitor for at least 15 minutes.