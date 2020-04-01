Alcohol sales up

Alcohol sales in the United States have jumped 55 percent in recent weeks. Compared to the same time last year, hard liquor sales are up 75-percent. Wine sales are up 66 percent, and beer sales have risen 42 percent.

(NBC NEWS) — Americans are concocting cocktails to cope with the coronavirus and lots of them.

According to data from Nielsen, US sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21.

Hard alcohol sales are up 75-percent from the same time last year.

Wine sales are up 66 percent, and beer sales have risen 42 percent.

Researchers suspects growth rates peaked that week as stay-at-home orders went into effect, prompting many to stock up on booze.

They say data for the week ending March 28 will be a better indicator of ongoing demand.

