Alcohol sales up

(NBC NEWS) — Americans are concocting cocktails to cope with the coronavirus and lots of them.
According to data from Nielsen, US sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21.
Hard alcohol sales are up 75-percent from the same time last year.
Wine sales are up 66 percent, and beer sales have risen 42 percent.
Researchers suspects growth rates peaked that week as stay-at-home orders went into effect, prompting many to stock up on booze.
They say data for the week ending March 28 will be a better indicator of ongoing demand.
