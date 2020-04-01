Breaking News
Gov. Abbott extends social distancing protocols through April, closes Texas schools until May 4

Alcohol sales up

Coronavirus

Alcohol sales in the United States have jumped 55 percent in recent weeks. Compared to the same time last year, hard liquor sales are up 75-percent. Wine sales are up 66 percent, and beer sales have risen 42 percent.

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) — Americans are concocting cocktails to cope with the coronavirus and lots of them.

According to data from Nielsen, US sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21.

Hard alcohol sales are up 75-percent from the same time last year.

Wine sales are up 66 percent, and beer sales have risen 42 percent.

Researchers suspects growth rates peaked that week as stay-at-home orders went into effect, prompting many to stock up on booze.

They say data for the week ending March 28 will be a better indicator of ongoing demand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss