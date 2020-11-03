Alcohol permits suspended for 8 Texas businesses, COVID-19 protocol violations

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eight businesses have been issued 30-day suspensions for violating Texas COVID-19 protocols.

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the suspensions occurred after a statewide sweep of more than 1,700 bars and restaurants.

TABC agents continue to take part in Operation Safe Open, inspecting businesses to ensure they are following state standards to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

State requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least six feet between groups of customers.

In Texas counties with high hospitalization rates, the standards are even more stringent.

In addition to the eight suspensions, 43 other businesses received warnings.

“These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said.

TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The first infraction may result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second may result in up to a 60-day suspension.

The businesses issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension are:

Amarillo

Bodega’s – 709 S. Polk St.

Lubbock

Kong’s – 1707 Texas Ave.

Dallas

CJ’s Billiard – 4848 Military Parkway

IdleRye (doing business as Bitter End/Wok Hard Deep Ellum) – 2826 Elm St.

El Globo Taqueria Restaurant – 212 S. Llewellyn Ave.

College Station

The Corner – 401 University Drive

El Paso

Rockstar Burger Bar – 217 N. Stanton St.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot – 3737 N. Mesa St.

Find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the pandemic and view a map of counties where bars can reopen at tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.

