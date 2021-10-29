AG Ken Paxton sues Biden Administration over vaccine mandate

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Health officials say they have more evidence that vaccinations can offer better protection against COVID-19 than natural immunity from a prior infection. A new study released Friday, Oct. 29, found that unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get COVID months than fully vaccinated people who did not have a prior infection. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Texas Attorney General said in a news release that Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden Administration over what he says are illegal vaccine mandates for federal contractors employees.

According to that news release, AG Paxton said “the federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing.”

The full lawsuit can be read here.