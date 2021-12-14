AG Ken Paxton files preliminary injunction over vaccine and mask mandate

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration that aims to stop the implementation of the vaccine mandate for all staff and volunteers of the Head Start program, according to a news release from the Office of the Texas Attorney General.

“I will not allow Texans to be coerced into getting a vaccine because the federal government is giving them an ultimatum to choose between their health or their child’s preschool education,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The freedom and liberty of all Americans is at stake now and I will never stop fighting for what is right.” Attorney General Ken Paxton

The news release also states that the filing seeks to enjoin the new mask mandate to children who attend the program, of two years and older, and individuals in the Head Start facility, such as parents picking up and dropping off their kids.

The attorney general’s office said this is the fourth mask mandate that has been challenged by the Texas Attorney General.

The preliminary injunction can be found here and the lawsuit can be found here.