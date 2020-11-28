After slow Black Friday, local shops looking forward to Small Business Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This Black Friday, the holiday shopping frenzy looks a bit different because of the pandemic.

Shoppers at Westgate Mall were there Friday morning taking advantage of deals, but we did not see the usual long lines or crowds.

The same was true at Best Buy in the afternoon, which is usually busy on this day.

However, local shops, like over in Wolflin Village, are getting plenty of business this year.

MyHighPlains.com heard from a shopper at Et Cetera on her decision to stay away from the big chains.

“I’ve only gone to two places and those were local shops that I know they practice safe safety precautions, so and I trust them,” said Junie Wagner. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people still going to the big stores, but for me, the smaller stores have what I’m looking for and I can be a little more selective.”

The owner of Et Cetera, Amy-Beth Morrison, said they are still offering curbside and delivery options for customers as their busy season picks up.

“In order to keep everyone safe and feel comfortable coming out wearing masks, we have hand sanitizer and masks at the door and we are wiping down all of our touchable surfaces often, and just doing everything that we’ve been asked to do,” said Morrison.

With Amarillo’s mask ordinance, most people are taking precautions for holiday shopping.

“All of us are doing what we can to keep our businesses open and we just really want people to understand how important it is for small business,” said Morrison. “I have two boys at home and precious young kids and this store is our livelihood—and so when our customers come in, it means something to me, it means something to my staff. So you’re going to get better service, friendlier service, free gift wrap all these wonderful things that set us apart from just your big box store.”

This small business Saturday is a chance to get good deals at local small businesses and help stimulate the local economy.

“When we shop local, at our local small stores, those are the people who own the stores live here in Amarillo and that just helps so much for around here,” said Gwen Merrill, manager at Goodin’s Jewelry. “Our whole shopping center here is all locally owned. So that’s just it’s a great place to be.”

Merrill said they are excited for small business Saturday because, for the first year, their ‘diamonds for dollars’ promotion will help support the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.