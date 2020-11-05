AFD: Chief Mays on ‘status zero’ during coronavirus update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Chief Jason Mays of the Amarillo Fire Department provided information during the City of Amarillo Coronavirus Update.

“What we’re seeing now is a disturbing trend. We have fewer and fewer ambulances available, and the reason why is they’re backed up at the ER,” said Chief Mays.

Chief Mays explained, “An ambulance transports somebody to one of our hospitals, and they can’t move the patient quick enough. They’re scrambling to find rooms from what I understand.”

“We find ourselves in a state called “status zero” and that means there’s no ambulance. So we have a firetruck sitting at home reasurring the patient because we do not have transport capabilities on a fire truck,” said Chief Mays.

The city reported more than 500 new cases for Potter and Randall counties.

