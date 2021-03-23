Adults of all ages will soon be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, all adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, starting Monday, March 29th.

The City of Amarillo has announced that this vaccine availability will include the City of Amarillo COVID-19 Walk-in Vaccination Clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, shared that all adults are welcome and encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Additionally, Stoughton explained who exactly qualifies as an “adult”. She explained, “For the Pfizer vaccine, that’s anyone 16 and older, and for the Moderna vaccine that’s anyone who’s 18 and over. Here at the Civic Center Clinic, we have the Moderna vaccine, so that would be anyone who’s 18 and over.”

Stoughton also mentioned factor that played into this state-wide expansion that was mentioned in conversation by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP).

“There’s a directive from the Federal Government that said by May the 1st, all states needed to have vaccine eligible for all adults. For everyone who.. all age groups who are eligible,” said Stoughton. She continued, “Then here in Texas, some of the conversation in the EVAP committee was that really we’re seeing kind of a slow down in the uptake of vaccines.”

The Amarillo Public Health Director shared that the Amarillo Civic Center Vaccine Clinic receives around 5,000 doses of the vaccine per week.

According to a press release from the Department of State Health Services, DSHS is directing providers to continue to prioritize older adults.