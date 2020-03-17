ADA recommends dentists postpone appts due to COVID-19

(CNN) — You may want to hold off your next trip to the dentist.

The American Dental Association recommends postponing elective procedures for the next few weeks due to the coronavirus.

According to the ADA, that would make sure dentists can focus on patients who are in need of emergency work.

The World Health Organization has already deemed COVID-19 a pandemic.

Confirmed cases are reported in 151 countries.

As on Monday night there were nearly 3,500 cases in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.