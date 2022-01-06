Abilene Christian University requiring facemasks to combat spread of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University is combating the spread of COVID-19 by requiring facemasks in most indoor locations during the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester.

Students, faculty, and staff are now required to wear masks in classrooms, labs, studios, indoor chapel gatherings, and other instructional spaces. Masks are also recommended, but not required, in other indoor spaces.

This policy will be in effect through at least January 21.

ACU President Dr. Phil Schubert explains the change in policy, saying “with the rapid spread of the omicron variant, we are making adjustments to our campus health precautions and operations to protect face-to-face learning and student experiences.”

University officials are also encouraging other precautionary measures, such as moving large events outdoors and using Zoom when appropriate for meetings.

Read the full annoumcement from Dr. Phil Schubert below:

ACU Community, Happy New Year! I’m looking forward to the start of the Spring 2022 semester and the return of a campus full of Wildcats! As we anticipate the start of classes and campus events, we are mindful of the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff in the ever-changing COVID-19 environment. With the rapid spread of the omicron variant, we are making adjustments to our campus health precautions and operations to protect face-to-face learning and student experiences. We will begin the Spring semester with in-person instruction and student activities and events in place. From Jan. 6-21, face coverings will be required in classrooms, labs, studios and other instructional spaces, and indoor Chapel gatherings. In all other common interior spaces, masks are strongly recommended but not required. Organizers of large events should consider moving them outdoors when possible to minimize interactions in close indoor spaces. Face coverings for faculty and staff, and physical distancing, are encouraged in office settings, as is the continued use of Zoom or other technology when appropriate for meetings.



In addition, our policies for isolation and quarantine have changed to reflect the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Read the full details of this policy at acu.edu/coronavirus.



If you have not been vaccinated or are due for a booster, we strongly recommend that you go to the Medical Clinic as soon as possible. You may make an appointment online here or call 325-674-2625 to schedule. The Medical Clinic stocks Moderna and J&J vaccines, and they are available at no charge.

We will continue to monitor CDC guidelines as they are updated and evaluate the pandemic’s effect on our learning and living environments. On or before Jan. 23, we will reassess the COVID-19 landscape and let you know if we need to take additional action or revise these protocols.

Wednesday, Hendrick Health system responded to the surge in COVID-19 cases as well, raising their safety dial up to Level 5: Critical, meaning they are taking extra precautions at their medical facilities, such as limiting visitors to one per patient.

There are currently 1,445 active cases of COVID-19 in Abilene.