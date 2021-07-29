Abbott outlaws COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Texas via executive order, puts other limits on local governments

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued an updated order Thursday afternoon concerning COVID-19. The order outlaws vaccine requirements by state and local government agencies.

More specifically, it said no governmental entity can compel someone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization. Currently, the FDA allows COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use rather than full approval.

READ the entire order here.

Some of the highlights are: