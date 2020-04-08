A third of U.S. renters did not pay April rent

(FOX NEWS) — Nearly a third of apartment tenants in the US did not pay any of their April rent during the first week of the month.

Only 69 percent of tenants paid any of their rent between April 1st and 5th compared with 81 percent in the first week of March and 82 percent in April 2019 according to data from the National Multi-Family Housing Council and a group of real-estate data providers.

The count includes renters who only made partial payments.

The data does not include renters who may still pay later this month and does not count paperless payments over the weekend.

The number reflects data from 13.4-million rental apartments across the country analyzed by several real-estate data firms.

It does not include public housing and other subsidized affordable housing or single-family homes.

Residents owed roughly $40 billion dollars in rent in April, according to Slate.

In December 2019, the median rent in the country for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,343.

