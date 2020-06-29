A third of parents may not let their kids go back to school this fall

A study of 1,200 parents in three midwestern states finds around a third of them are hesitant to let their kids return to the classroom in September

(FOX NEWS) — A new study shows just how worried some parents are about sending their kids back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey of 1,200 parents in three states — Illinois, Michigan and Ohio — finds nearly a third of them might not let their kids return to the classroom this fall.

Parents saying they know their kids will be educated better if they go back but they want schools making the environment safe.

Three-fourths want daily temperature checks and screening if a classmate tests positive.

Over 60 percent say they want fewer kids on buses, as well as staggered arrival and departure times.

The survey was published by the Susan B. Meister Child Health Evaluation and Research Center.

