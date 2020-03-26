A new way to do The Pledge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Schools across the country have closed as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping Americans from rising up and standing together.
We are asking parents to send us videos of their little ones reciting The Pledge. These videos can be shared on our social media pages by sending an email to news@kamr.com, with the subject “Pledge of Allegiance”
Please note that by sending in your videos, you are allowing KAMR Local 4 News to publish them on our online, social media and broadcast platforms.
