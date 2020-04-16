A new U.N. Storybook aims to help children cope with coronavirus

Children are among those fighting coronavirus and those feeling the pain it causes, and a storybook wants to help them navigate both.

(FOX NEWS) — The United Nations unveils a book that aims to help kids cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fictional book dubbed “my hero is you, how kids can fight COVID-19!”

focuses on what children can do to protect themselves from the virus.

A news release says the book quote “resonated with children from different backgrounds and continents” while dealing with the emotions that kids may have at this time.

The world health organization teamed up with 50 global humanitarian groups to gather content for the book.

The book is available in six different languages and is catered to children ages six to eleven.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: