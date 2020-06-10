A new study out of Harvard Medical School says the coronavirus may have hit China in the early fall

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic may have hit China in the fall.

By using satellite imagery, researchers at Harvard Medical School noticed a spike in hospital traffic outside five major Wuhan hospitals beginning late summer and early fall 2019.

Around that time internet searches for symptoms such as cough and diarrhea were also on the rise.

Chinese officials have dismissed the study, which has not been peer-reviewed, calling it “ridiculous.”

Authorities in China first reported cases of the virus to the World Health Organization in December.

Since then more than 7 million cases have been documented globally and at least 400,000 people have died.

