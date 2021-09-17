A look at student, staff coronavirus cases in the area

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — In September 2020, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) announced they were putting together a COVID-19 School Dashboard. While school districts may not publish their individual numbers on the district website, case information from public schools are required to be reported to the relevant state departments. These numbers are then added to the statewide dashboard.

The latest update to the dashboard on the DSHS website was noted as Sept. 12, with updates expected on Fridays “with data for the previous Monday through Sunday.” On Aug. 13 the data was reset for the 2021-2022 school year.

via the Texas Department of State Health Services

Across the state of Texas as of Sept. 12, 126,687 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Also as of that date, 24,476 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Data from Amarillo area school districts, as of Sept. 12: